Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.12 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,588 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.44% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 241,991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,291 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EEFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company's stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $98.52.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 6.63%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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