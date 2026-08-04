Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $13.67 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 231.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,007 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 249,191 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of BILL worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 972.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4,711.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on shares of BILL and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised BILL from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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