Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,532 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 214.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,368,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,861,000 after buying an additional 1,614,813 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 1,351,778 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 748,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5,321.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 541,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.08.

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Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE APO opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $125.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $153.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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