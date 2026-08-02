Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $19.85 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,874 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 73,818 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $765,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after purchasing an additional 948,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831,441 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $261,381,000 after purchasing an additional 315,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.7%

APTV opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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