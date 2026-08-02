Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $23.84 Million Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 183,694 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of Celanese worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Celanese Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is currently -1.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

See Also

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