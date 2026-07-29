Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $60.86 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of US Foods worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,203,880 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in US Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,780,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,037,949,000 after buying an additional 904,556 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in US Foods by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,862,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $968,773,000 after buying an additional 1,197,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company's stock worth $625,530,000 after buying an additional 649,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in US Foods by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,165,611 shares of the company's stock worth $313,755,000 after buying an additional 3,353,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

US Foods Stock Up 2.2%

US Foods stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut US Foods from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.00.

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US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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