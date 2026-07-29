Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $61.30 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $61,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $546,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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