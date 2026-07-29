Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $64.54 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,259 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $64,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HLT opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $334.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.72.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share, slightly above the $2.27 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Hilton Reports Second Quarter Results

Adjusted earnings were $2.29 per share, slightly above the $2.27 consensus and up from $2.20 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.5% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.054 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating trends remained favorable: System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher room rates, franchise fees and expectations for increased travel demand related to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 from $8.79–$8.91 and increased its RevPAR and EBITDA outlooks. Hilton tops Q2 estimates, raises RevPAR and EBITDA outlook

System-wide comparable RevPAR rose 3.9% on a currency-neutral basis, supported by higher room rates, franchise fees and expectations for increased travel demand related to the 2026 World Cup. Hilton also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $8.89–$9.01 from $8.79–$8.91 and increased its RevPAR and EBITDA outlooks. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The annualized payout is $0.60 per share, equivalent to an approximately 0.2% yield.

Hilton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record August 21. The annualized payout is $0.60 per share, equivalent to an approximately 0.2% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted continued growth in the hotel pipeline and franchise-focused business model, but investors remain attentive to travel demand, operating costs and the pace of room-revenue growth. Hilton Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call highlighted continued growth in the hotel pipeline and franchise-focused business model, but investors remain attentive to travel demand, operating costs and the pace of room-revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance disappointed: Hilton forecast adjusted EPS of $2.28–$2.34 for Q3, below the $2.42 analyst consensus. The cautious outlook overshadowed the earnings beat and full-year guidance increase, prompting the stock’s decline. Hilton sees World Cup boost but shares fall on soft guidance

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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