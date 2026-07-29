Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $65.72 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 492,209 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $65,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock worth $1,206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after purchasing an additional 393,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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