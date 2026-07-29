Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $67.93 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,751 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 305,097 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Toll Brothers worth $67,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here