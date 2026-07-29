Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $68.70 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,566 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $68,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ELS alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 25.92%.The company had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Lifestyle Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Lifestyle Properties wasn't on the list.

While Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here