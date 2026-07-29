Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $70.37 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,804 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $70,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 152.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 174.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 22,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 26,714 shares of the company's stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.73.

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Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $232.77 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.75 and a 52 week high of $243.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average is $214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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