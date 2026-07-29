Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $71.03 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 275.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,865 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 240,636 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $71,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 382,854 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,814 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 106.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.2%

ROST opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.37 and a 1-year high of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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