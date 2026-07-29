Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $76.58 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,708 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 123,655 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Northern Trust worth $76,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $257,410,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $126,794,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,516 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 703,985 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,031,579 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $140,903,000 after purchasing an additional 549,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,126,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $180.86 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.12 and a 12 month high of $191.60.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Northern Trust's payout ratio is 27.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Northern Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,442.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,409.45. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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