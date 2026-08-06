Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $7.71 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,684 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.01. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 1,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $60,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 51,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,539.30. This trade represents a 1.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report).

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