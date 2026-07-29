Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $84.60 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 750,646 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 1.65% of Sensata Technologies worth $84,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 143,227 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,753,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 487,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 258,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Barclays cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

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Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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