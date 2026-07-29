Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $84.98 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH - Free Report) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767,251 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,887 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.19% of Match Group worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 882,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Match Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 625,638 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 115,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 97.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,549,147 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,574,000 after buying an additional 763,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Match Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 816,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,374,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, Director Melissa Anne Brenner sold 5,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $184,767.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $582,874.92. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Match Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $51.00 price target on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Match Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 307.45%. The firm had revenue of $863.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Match Group's payout ratio is 30.53%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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