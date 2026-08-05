Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.02 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of CNO Financial Group worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 5,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 79,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,959,550. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 86,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $4,429,751.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,971,110.72. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 95,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,343 over the last ninety days. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.45 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

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CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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