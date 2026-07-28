Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $90.27 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 63,606 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $90,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after acquiring an additional 364,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,027,923,000 after purchasing an additional 291,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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