Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $93.07 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,883 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $93,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE LOW opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.94. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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