Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,071 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 875,179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 2.44% of Robert Half worth $63,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Research upgraded Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on Robert Half in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:RHI opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Robert Half had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio is currently 205.22%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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