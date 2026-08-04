Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 11,504 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Aercap worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aercap by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 59.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aercap from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $156.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.75 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here