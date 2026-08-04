Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 128,917 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,499 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,917 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Haleon were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Haleon by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 402.0% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Haleon by 428.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,321 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Haleon Stock Down 0.7%

HLN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 127.0%. Haleon's dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

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