Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 13,207 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $79,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,300,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $635,770,000 after acquiring an additional 253,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,802 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $548,168,000 after purchasing an additional 242,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,000. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,282.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $706.00 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,454.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,308.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,657.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here