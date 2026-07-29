Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 153,661 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,327 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 153,661 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here