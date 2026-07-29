Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 175,567 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 122.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,519 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of ITT worth $60,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ITT by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ITT stock opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.66 and a 12-month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ITT's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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