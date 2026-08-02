Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 18,422 Shares of Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,161 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Corpay worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 880,000 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $256,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corpay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Corpay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,653 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,395 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Corpay Stock Down 1.7%

Corpay stock opened at $383.56 on Friday. Corpay, Inc has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $395.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.70 and a 200 day moving average of $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $388.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,913.62. The trade was a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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