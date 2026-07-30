Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 230,147 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101,565 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 230,147 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Gates Industrial worth $47,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,546,581 shares of the company's stock worth $261,040,000 after acquiring an additional 295,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373,294 shares of the company's stock worth $179,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,654 shares of the company's stock worth $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 461,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,971,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,150,000 after acquiring an additional 232,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,305,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 381,896 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.36.

View Our Latest Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.23%.Gates Industrial's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

See Also

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