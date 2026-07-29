Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 24,172 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of W.W. Grainger worth $82,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,397.36 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,329.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,197.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $906.52 and a 52-week high of $1,419.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. DA Davidson began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens downgraded W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,230.11.

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W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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