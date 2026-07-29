Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 285,893 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 214.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,286 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 285,893 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $66,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,420,000 after acquiring an additional 831,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 973,760 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $121.04 and a one year high of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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