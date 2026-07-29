Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 42,126 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Valmont Industries worth $64,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valmont Industries alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 46,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $478.68 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.41 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.62. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 price target on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO John L. Schwietz bought 208 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $486.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,117.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,530.88. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valmont Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valmont Industries wasn't on the list.

While Valmont Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here