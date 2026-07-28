Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 530,750 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,741 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 530,750 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Walmart were worth $358,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766,542 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $95,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,745 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 90.6% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the retailer's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 21.2% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the retailer's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 220.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market momentum and investor interest: Walmart outperformed the broader market during the latest session, providing a near-term boost to the stock. Walmart Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Walmart outperformed the broader market during the latest session, providing a near-term boost to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Higher-income customer gains: Walmart is attracting more affluent shoppers through low prices, faster delivery and a broader product assortment. Sustaining this customer mix could support sales growth and improve the company’s competitive position. Can Walmart Sustain Gains Among Higher-Income Customers?

Walmart is attracting more affluent shoppers through low prices, faster delivery and a broader product assortment. Sustaining this customer mix could support sales growth and improve the company’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: AI and efficiency potential: Walmart is using artificial intelligence behind the scenes to improve efficiency and reduce costs rather than selling AI products directly. Recent earnings strength and favorable analyst ratings add support to the investment case. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Walmart is using artificial intelligence behind the scenes to improve efficiency and reduce costs rather than selling AI products directly. Recent earnings strength and favorable analyst ratings add support to the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Scale and supply-chain initiatives: Walmart, General Mills and ADM launched a regenerative agriculture program covering 40,000 Midwest wheat acres. While not an immediate earnings driver, the effort could strengthen Walmart’s supply-chain relationships and support its sustainability reputation. Walmart Launches Regenerative Agriculture Effort

Walmart, General Mills and ADM launched a regenerative agriculture program covering 40,000 Midwest wheat acres. While not an immediate earnings driver, the effort could strengthen Walmart’s supply-chain relationships and support its sustainability reputation. Neutral Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Walmart’s latest quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, while earnings per share met consensus estimates. Revenue growth and the company’s scale remain supportive, although the stock’s elevated valuation makes continued execution important.

Walmart’s latest quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, while earnings per share met consensus estimates. Revenue growth and the company’s scale remain supportive, although the stock’s elevated valuation makes continued execution important. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Commentary warns that Walmart trades at a premium relative to projected forward earnings. Its scale provides a durable cost advantage, but the rich valuation leaves less room for disappointing growth or margins. Walmart Is at $108: Why Investors Should Pause

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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