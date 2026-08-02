Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 62,387 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $23,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 target price on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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