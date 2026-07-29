Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 73,599 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,529 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.Union Pacific's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $311.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Baird raises Union Pacific price target

Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects.

Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: The merger remains subject to STB approval, and the new customer guarantees could increase execution obligations and limit some of the anticipated financial benefits. Investors are also comparing UNP’s operating growth with Norfolk Southern’s more event-driven merger valuation, contributing to near-term uncertainty. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern file supplemental information to STB on merger

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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