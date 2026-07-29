Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 96,605 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,543 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Illumina worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,101,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $2,636,483,000 after buying an additional 124,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,190,114 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $811,895,000 after acquiring an additional 190,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,047 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $375,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $199.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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