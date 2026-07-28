Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,364 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $93,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:JCI opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.09 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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