Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,540 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald's worth $162,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $260.96 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Benzinga report

UBS maintained a rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Fast Food At Bargain Prices: McDonald’s

A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. McDonald’s Beats Stock Market Upswing

The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. UBS expects sluggish Q2 same-store sales

UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. Negative Sentiment: UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating.

UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent consumer complaints alleging “shrinkflation” involving smaller drink portions could create reputational and value-perception risks, although the reports appear anecdotal rather than a confirmed financial impact. McDonald’s shrinkflation complaints

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $320.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on McDonald's from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald's

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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