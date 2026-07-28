Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 178,161 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $93,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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