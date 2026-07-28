Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,251,923 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 681,383 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $93,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

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