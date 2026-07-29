Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,631 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 549,603 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Docusign worth $76,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Docusign by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $830.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Docusign from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Docusign from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Docusign

Insider Activity

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $683,945.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,343.05. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,090.95. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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