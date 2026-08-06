Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC - Free Report) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,687 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,422 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,578 shares of the company's stock worth $233,817,000 after buying an additional 90,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,802,162 shares of the company's stock worth $69,095,000 after buying an additional 1,247,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 169,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation NYSE: BEPC is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company's operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

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