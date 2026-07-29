Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,773 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 858,477 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Dynatrace worth $73,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dynatrace alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dynatrace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dynatrace wasn't on the list.

While Dynatrace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here