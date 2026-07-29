Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,258 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $81,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,963,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $164,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,704.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $501.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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