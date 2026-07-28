Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,722 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,397 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in American Express were worth $91,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 524.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.5% during the first quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 22.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,202 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $324.00 to $315.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. American Express Just Reported Its Second Quarter

American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. AXP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Reinvestment Strategy

Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. Positive Sentiment: Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Meet the Dividend Growth Stock That Warren Buffett Held for Decades

Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. American Express: A Strong Business Model That Delivers

Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $324 to $315 and assigned a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be fully valued and that near-term expense growth could weigh on earnings.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day moving average of $329.64. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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