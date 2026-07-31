Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Ameriprise Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Earnings growth and dividend article

Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend and market data

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. J.D. Power recognition article

Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his position by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for roughly $8.67 million, cutting his holdings substantially. The sales may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $555.33.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $544.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.37 and a 12 month high of $553.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.85. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 45.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total transaction of $4,428,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,656,793. The trade was a 54.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $18,227,419. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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