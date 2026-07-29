Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,605 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $67,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after buying an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after buying an additional 2,916,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after buying an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CB stock opened at $363.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $365.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.09.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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