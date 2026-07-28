Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Crown worth $115,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $426,086,000 after acquiring an additional 670,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CCK opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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