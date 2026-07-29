Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 109,965 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,965 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Zoom Communications worth $83,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock worth $56,942,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $1,289,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,606.24. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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