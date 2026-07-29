Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 310,494 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,614 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 310,494 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $71,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.7%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and raised guidance support investor confidence. Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Abbott Raised Its Profit Forecast

Abbott reported second-quarter earnings of $1.31 per share, above the $1.28 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13% year over year to $12.59 billion. Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.60 and expects third-quarter EPS of $1.38-$1.46. Strong demand for cancer diagnostics and medical devices helped offset concerns about procedure volumes. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives provide multiple expansion paths. Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Abbott Rides Key Diabetes, Oncology and Heart Care Innovation Trends

Abbott is investing in diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular devices through new product launches and acquisitions, giving investors several potential sources of future sales growth. Positive Sentiment: New colorectal cancer screening rights strengthen Abbott’s diagnostics portfolio. Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. FDA Approves Freenome’s SimpleScreen CRC Test

Abbott secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for Freenome’s FDA-cleared SimpleScreen blood-based colorectal cancer test. The product could broaden screening access, particularly among Americans overdue for testing, although commercial adoption will determine the financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but see limited valuation upside. UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. UBS Abbott Price Target Update

UBS lowered its ABT price target from $135 to $125 while maintaining a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from the referenced trading level. Another analysis noted that Abbott’s earnings setup has improved, but its elevated valuation could constrain returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and litigation concerns remain overhangs. Despite the earnings beat and improved outlook, investors continue to monitor legal risks and whether projected growth will justify Abbott’s premium earnings multiple. Abbott Fell as Guidance and Litigation Concerns Overshadowed Growth

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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