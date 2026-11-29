Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,836 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 118.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 16.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

These are some of the CRM stories that stood out recently:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $222.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

Further Reading

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